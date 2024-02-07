Local woman arrested for trafficking drugs - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Monday night after finding a variety of methamphetamine and marijuana products in her vehicle.

Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Tianna Maria Cordova on East 1st Street near Church Street just before midnight for a traffic violation. During the stop, a deputy utilized his K-9 partner to sniff around the vehicle, which resulted in an indication illegal drugs may be inside.

Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle, finding a variety of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. Among those items was approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine, a container of liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine, and a variety of marijuana and THC products weighing over 110 grams. Additionally deputies located drug pipes and equipment used to smoke, conceal, and portion narcotics for use or sale.

Cordova was placed under arrest at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. She was booked into jail for felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.