UPDATE: People involved in 'suspicious activity' have come forward - East Idaho News

UPDATE: People involved in ‘suspicious activity’ have come forward

UPDATE:

Those involved have come forward, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is a statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO detectives are seeking to identify the individuals in these photos about a suspicious activity, malicious injury to property incident. If you recognize yourself and would like to talk to us about this, or if you recognize one of the individuals or their vehicles, please contact Detective Ferguson (208) 372-5000.

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

