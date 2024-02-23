Man accused of stealing truck with child inside arrested when he tries to get bike back - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Court documents reveal new details describing the night a man was arrested after he allegedly stole a car with a 12-year-old inside.

Brent T. Sequints was charged with felony eluding, second-degree kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

On Saturday night, around 7:35 p.m., a Blackfoot Police officer tried to stop a blue Ford truck for driving west in the eastbound lane on Pacific Street.

RELATED | Man arrested for stealing car with juvenile inside and leading officers on chase, police say

According to court documents, the driver was identified as Sequints.

Sequints did not pull over for the officer and allegedly drove over the sidewalk, between a dumpster and a building, and continued driving south down an alleyway.

He then ran four stop signs and one red light while driving at least 30 mph over the speed limit. According to police reports, the officer stopped chasing Sequints because he was driving dangerously.

Shortly after ending the chase, dispatch contacted the officer and told him the owners of the truck were reporting that it had been stolen, and a child was in the back seat.

The officer eventually found the truck on the corner of Broadway Street and Washington Street with the child still in the back seat, but Sequints was not there.

The officer spoke with the truck owners, who said they found a bicycle on the ground where their truck was stolen. The officer met with them and took possession of the bike.

According to court documents, Sequints came to the Blackfoot Police Department later that night to try to get his bike back, but instead, he was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail.

His bond was set to $150,000. He later posted bail and was released.

Sequints is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing Thursday. If convicted, he could face up to 44 years in prison.