Man allegedly found in possession of drugs, guns charged with multiple felonies - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say was in possession of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and guns faces multiple felonies.

Jerry Richard Hyde, 43, has been charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without privileges and reckless driving, court records show.

The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has also added a persistent violator enhancement to his charges.

While on patrol around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 31, Pocatello police officers conducted a traffic stop, according to an affidavit of probable cause. When officers approached the vehicle, they immediately saw small clear baggies on the passenger side floorboard.

After identifying the driver of the vehicle as Hyde, officers learned he was on probation for a 2023 felony drug charge. Officers requested Hyde’s consent to search the vehicle, which he denied.

A narcotic K9 performed an open-air sniff near the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs inside.

The officers performed a probable cause search and found baggies with a white residue and other paraphernalia items. The residue was tested and returned a presumptive positive for meth. Police reports do not indicate the amount of presumed meth or psilocybin mushrooms that were found during the search.

In the backseat, officers found a 25mm pistol and an AR-15.

Due to his previous felony conviction, Hyde was not permitted to be in possession of the firearms. He was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Though Hyde has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Hyde could face up to life in prison.

After his preliminary hearing was waived, Hyde was scheduled to be arraigned into District Court before District Judge Rick Carnaroli on Feb. 26.