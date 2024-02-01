Man dies in western Idaho rollover crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, Feb. 1st, at approximately 1:04 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle fatality crash on Sand Hollow Road, near SE 4th Ave, south of New Plymouth.

An 86-year-old-male, from Caldwell, was traveling north on Sand Hollow Road in a 2004 Ford F350 pickup. The vehicle crossed over into the southbound lanes and went off the west shoulder where it rolled.

The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.