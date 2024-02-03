Multiple fire departments respond to McCammon vehicle fire - East Idaho News

MCCAMMON — No one was injured in a “large” vehicle fire near McCammon Friday morning.

The McCammon Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at about 8:30 a.m., according to Dean Hazen, public information officer for the department.

The vehicle was located at the intersection of 12th Street and Highway 30, according to a news release from the department. Pictures provided by the department show the vehicle to be a pickup truck towing a trailer.

Firefighter putting water on remaining hot spots in the cab of the vehicle. | McCammon Volunteer Fire Department

When they arrived on the scene, McCammon Fire crews called for assistance. The Inkom and Lava Hot Springs Fire Departments responded to help.

The driver brought the truck to a stop and got out safely, officials said in the news release. No one was injured.

The news release indicates flames started at the back of the truck and moved “quickly” to the front.

Fire officials determined that the cause of the fire was driving on a flat tire.

The truck was a complete loss.