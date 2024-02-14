National Weather Service issues winter storm warning and advisory for Wednesday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — There is both a winter storm warning and advisory in place for Wednesday night to Friday morning across eastern Idaho, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, according to NWS. Winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph. This will affect places like Swan Valley, Island Park, and Victor.

“Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility,” the warning said.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday for places including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, and Soda Springs.

Snow is expected with total accumulations up to 5 inches below 6,000 feet and up to 12 inches above 6,000 feet, the advisory says. Winds are expected to gust over 35 mph.

Additionally, there is a winter weather advisory in effect in Ashton, Driggs, and Tetonia, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.

Click here to look at the weather forecast. Click here to check out the latest road conditions.