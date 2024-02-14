New theater production group performing 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve participated in a youth play in the past decade or so in Idaho Falls or Ammon, chances are you have met Taneil Serr.

Whether directing, making costumes, or helping with music, Serr has had a hand helping with dozens of youth plays through the years and now wants to give more local youth the opportunity to shine on the stage.

With a goal in mind, she rallied other parents to join in her vision and together they formed Bright Star Productions in 2022, a nonprofit educational children’s theater program hoping to give children in our community a chance to “Rise, Shine, and Inspire”.

“I have been involved in youth productions in our area for quite a while and felt like more kids could benefit from being a part of musical theater,” Serr said. “Studies have shown that youth who participate in theatre arts perform better in school, feel more confident and have better teamwork and communication skills over their peers who don’t.”

Taneil Serr, center in red blouse, with other volunteers and parents from a previous Rimrock drama production.| Courtesy photo

Their first production ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ began with the 2023-2024 school year and now a cast of almost 70 local youth are ready to take the stage.

Serr and the many volunteers and parents involved in creating Bright Star Productions say they are grateful for the outpouring of support so far, securing sponsorships and grants from local entities like the Willard Charitable Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Lighthouse Electric, and even the city of Ammon.

“It’s a labor of love. Our program is staffed solely by volunteers and we rely heavily on community support through ticket sales and sponsorships to help create the magic our cast and audience will get to experience on the stage,” Serr said. “We feel extremely thankful for the support we’ve had from the community already, and hope people will come out to see the show.”

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ will be performed at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Feb. 24th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.

More information about Bright Star Productions and their upcoming performances can be found on their Facebook page.