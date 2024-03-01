Olympic skater, Daybell prosecutor, EIRMC CEO and more to be featured at 'Exceptional Women' event - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Alturas Institute. Photo: Gracie Gold, Gracie Gold website

IDAHO FALLS — A galaxy of local and national stars will headline The Alturas Institute’s fifth annual one-night celebration of Women’s History Month on March 14 at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls.

Speakers at “Conversations with Exceptional Women” include:

Gracie Gold, a two-time American figure skating champion, Olympic medalist and best-selling author, fresh from an appearance on the Today Show

Betsy Hunsicker, Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Karen Crouse, the former prize-winning New York Times journalist and author, who played a key role in persuading officials at the Augusta National Golf Club to open its doors to female members

Dr. Caroline Heldman, award-winning academic, author, national television commentator and advocate for women’s rights

Lindsey Blake, the Fremont County Prosecutor who won a guilty verdict on charges she brought against Lori Vallow Daybell for the murder of her two youngest children, in a sensational case that captured national headlines

Other featured speakers include:

Crystal Hernandez, Human Resources Manager for the Teton Auto Group and Director of Dealership Development

Dana Kirkham, former Ammon Mayor and now Senior Director of Regulatory and Strategic Initiatives for the Idaho Environmental Coalition

Sara Prentice, Communications Director, Idaho National Laboratory

Brandi Newton, Executive Director, Idaho Falls Arts Council

Brooke Nelson, Vice-President, The Idaho Period Project

Lacey Marie, women’s health advocate and renowned inspirational speaker

“Conversations with Exceptional Women” gathers a group of remarkable women leaders from our community and across America for an evening of fun, relaxed and stimulating conversations about women’s rights, community engagement, career building, leadership and collaboration.

This year’s theme, “Engineering Their Lives: Women Choose, Excel and Lead,”reflects the individual choices women make about their personal and professional lives, and affords speakers a broad forum to discuss challenges, goals and dreams.

“This amazing event reflects one of the principal mission goals of The Alturas Institute, that of promoting women’s rights, interests and

opportunities,” said Dr. David Adler, president of the Institute. “Our event is neither political nor partisan, but rather a forum to listen and learn from key women leaders who have shaped, and will continue to shape, the future of our community and the nation.”

“Conversations with Exceptional Women” begins at 5 p.m., with a no-host reception, followed by dinner, conversations and presentation of the Susan B. Anthony Award to an organization whose practices promote women to positions of leadership. The evening ends with live music

performed by The Dewdroppers.

Authors will be signing their books, which will be sold at the event by Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop.

Tickets are $55 per person. A table of eight costs $600. Tickets may be purchased here.