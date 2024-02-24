Pedestrian hit, killed by train - East Idaho News

PAYETTE COUNTY — A Payette woman is dead after a train hit her on Friday night.

According to a new release from Idaho State Police, the incident happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

The woman, 29, was reportedly walking on the railroad tracks when a train heading north hit her. She died at the scene.

Traffic in the intersection was blocked for about three hours, allowing emergency responders to investigate and clear the scene, officials said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.