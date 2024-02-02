Police investigating suspicious fire in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Firefighters responded to a small fire at a home on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call about the residence at 126 West Agency Road #2 at around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered light smoke emanating from the back of the structure. Notably, the house was found vacant. Further investigation revealed a small fire in the back utility room, which was contained within five minutes of the firefighters arrival.

The nature of the fire has raised suspicions, leading to a decision to transfer the fire investigation to the Fort Hall Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to the contact Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000.

No injuries reported among the responding firefighters or civilians.