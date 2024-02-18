Rexburg's Big Idea Competition unleashes community's entrepreneurial spirit - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Rexburg.

REXBURG — In its continued effort to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship, the city of Rexburg Economic Development Department and Madison Economic Partner, Inc. (MEPI) have announced the upcoming Rexburg Big Idea Competition.

Set to take place on March 7 at 6 p.m. in The Hatchery Coworking Space, the event promises an evening of innovative ideas, networking opportunities and community engagement.

Designed to be more welcoming than a traditional pitch competition, the Rexburg Big Idea Competition is open to participants at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey. Whether an individual with a simple idea or a business that has just started, participants come and pitch for just 90 seconds.

“The Rexburg Big Idea Competition is more than an event; it’s a chance to get your idea validated,” Aaron Denney, economic development assistant for the city of Rexburg Economic Development Department, said. “Many people have great business ideas; they just don’t know where to start. This event is that platform for Eastern Idaho.”

Participants can win first, second or third place prizes of $500, $300 and $200, respectively.

Those interested in taking part can find more details and register on the official Rexburg Big Idea Competition website.