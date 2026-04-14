Lanes blocked after semi crashes into concrete barrier near Heyburn - East Idaho News

HEYBURN – A semitruck crashed on the interstate near Heyburn Tuesday morning, causing lanes to be blocked in both directions.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday at 11:59 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 211.

A 1995 Freightliner, driven by a 33-year-old man from Jerome, was traveling in a construction zone when he struck a concrete barrier blocking the eastbound lane of travel.

The driver was uninjured and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Construction crews made an emergency lane on the right shoulder to move traffic through the area.

Lanes are still currently blocked as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Idaho Department of Transportation, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Fire Department, and Construction Company.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

EastIdahoNews.com will update when we learn more.