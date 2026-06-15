WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Zarrius Hildebrand trial, man accused of killing wife with Idaho ties - East Idaho News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Zarrius Hildabrand is on trial in Alaska for allegedly killing his Utah wife, Saria Barney Hildabrand, in 2023. Saria was born in Idaho and the couple had been married less than a year when she vanished in August 2023.

Prosecutors allege Zarrius shot Saria and hid her body in a storm drain. He claims her death was a self-inflicted accident, and he acted out of fear after discovering her dead.

Day 3 of the trial is underway in Anchorage. We are livestreaming the trial in the video player above.