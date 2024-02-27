Rigby man hospitalized following 7-vehicle crash near Newdale - East Idaho News

NEWDALE – A seven vehicle collision on ID Highway 33 near Newdale blocked traffic for three and a half hours Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at milepost 116 east of Newdale, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

All seven vehicles were traveling east at the time of the crash. It’s unclear whether they bumped into each other or ended up in the gutter individually.

ISP did not specify names, but the drivers included a 41-year-old woman from Jackson driving a 1997 Ford F-350, a 42-year-old Tetonia woman behind the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban and a 52-year-old Rexburg man driving a 1999 Ford F-150.

Other drivers involved were a 65-year-old Rigby man in a 2022 Ford Transit van, a 66-year-old Pocatello man driving a 2022 Volvo tractor pulling a single trailer, a 54-year-old Ririe man driving a 1957 Ford F-350 and a 26-year-old man from Driggs driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

Though everyone was wearing a seatbelt, the Rigby man driving the Ford transit van was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been released, but EastIdahoNews.com reported earlier Monday that Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia was shut down due to whiteout conditions. The crash may have been weather related.

ISP reports traffic being backed up for several hours while emergency responders cleaned up. Highway 33 no longer appears to be closed, but as of 10 p.m., Idaho 511 indicates ID Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia is closed for blowing and drifting snow and low visibility.

The crash remains under investigation.

Live weather cams and the latest weather conditions in your area are available here.