Multiple highways closed due to whiteout conditions - East Idaho News

FREMONT COUNTY — There are multiple highways closed due to whiteout conditions.

According to Idaho 511, there is a closure on Idaho Highway 33 in both directions from mile marker 107 to mile marker 131, which is Newdale to Tetonia. The closure was posted at 2:20 p.m.

The closure says it’s due to whiteout conditions.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies and emergency crews are responding to several crashes in the area.

There is also a major closure on Idaho Highway 32 in both directions from ID-33 to ID-47. ID-32 from Ashton to Tetonia is closed for blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.

Fremont County Joint School District 215 sent out an alert saying they are sending North Fremont and Ashton students home.

“We are sending the Ashton area buses home early. They will load at Ashton Elementary at 2:30 p.m. North Fremont will release at 2:45 p.m. Be safe!”

