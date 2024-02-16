Student taken into custody after reportedly making threat to local middle school - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A student was taken into custody Friday after they reportedly made a threat against Taylorview Middle School.

According to a message sent to parents by D91 Communications Director Margaret Wimbourne, administrators placed the school under a “hall check” after they became aware of a potential safety threat.

“Working with the Idaho Falls Police Department, administrators quickly put the school into hall check as a precaution as the report was investigated,” said Wimbourne. “A hall check is designed to protect against outside dangers. Doors are locked, and students and staff are safely inside the building.”

Wimbourne tells EastIdahoNews.com the threat was not posted on social media, but the nature and manner of the threat are not clear.

The student was reportedly not at the school Friday, and was located by police before being taken into custody. Because the student is a minor, they have have not been identified.

“Administrators are continuing to work closely with IFPD to fully investigate this incident, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken as needed,” said Wimbourne. “We appreciate IFPD’s quick response, and appreciate the strong working relationship we have with our SROs and other police officers.”