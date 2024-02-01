Tree trimming incident leads to fire outside home - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a report of a power line that hit a gas meter connected to a home and ignited a fire, all due to a tree trimming incident.

It happened on Thursday after 12:50 p.m. on the 9000 block of Cottonwood Drive.

Idaho Falls Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene and found a power line down with the pole across a gas meter and fire coming from the meter, a news release from the fire department said.

Water was sprayed onto the house to cool the siding and keep the fire from spreading into the home until the power company could turn off the electricity. Once power was turned off, crews were able to turn off the gas and extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries.

“It is reported that a tree removal crew was working on an adjacent property when a tree fell across the power line. It is always encouraged to be aware of surroundings, including power lines and other utilities when trimming or falling trees,” the release said.

There was damage to the home to the exterior siding and a door. The estimated damage is around $1,000.

“When faced with an emergency involving power or gas, it is best to call the fire department as quickly as possible and evacuate the area to a safe place away from danger,” Battalion Chief Mark Pitcher said in the release.