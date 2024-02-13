Twisted Sugar inspired coconut lime cookies - East Idaho News

Satisfy your sweet cravings with our Coconut Lime Cookies! Chewy coconut vibes meet zesty lime freshness for a tropical flavor explosion. These Twisted Sugar Copycat cookies are basically a tropical vacation in your mouth – go ahead, treat yourself!

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted butter softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs large

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

Frosting

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

12 tbsp unsalted butter softened

4 tbsp coconut cream

1/4 tsp coconut extract

Topping

3 limes

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar until combined and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla. Mix until well combined. Set it aside. In another bowl, whisk the flour, salt, and baking powder. Add the flour mixture into the wet mixture and mix until a cookie dough has formed.

Using a ¼ cup measuring cup, scoop dough out and place onto ungreased cookie sheet. Using the bottom of a glass or measuring cup, press into the dough to flatten before baking. Bake for 10-11 minutes, until the centers are no longer shiny. Cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes and then move to a cooling rack. Cool completely before frosting.

Frosting

In a large bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, mix the powdered sugar and butter until frosting consistency has formed. (If the frosting has trouble coming together, add 1 tbsp of the coconut cream and continue mixing.) Add the remaining coconut cream and extract, mix until well combined. Frost each cookie and set aside to form a cast. Cover cookies and chill until ready to eat. When ready to eat, squeeze a wedge of lime on the cookie for that twisted sugar lime coconut taste.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!