Two people who died in a crash over the weekend have been identified - East Idaho News

BANNOCK COUNTY — The Bannock County coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash over the weekend.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the individuals as Ivan McCracken, 86, of Preston and Maria Garcia, 53, of Hyrum, Utah.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 91 on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. McCracken was reportedly driving a Buick north on US-91.

The vehicle crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into a Nissan south of Swan Lake, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

McCracken died at the scene.

A 49-year-old man from Hyrum, Utah, was driving the Nissan. Garcia was riding with him, and she died at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital via air ambulance. It is unknown what his condition is.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.