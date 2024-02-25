Multiple agencies respond to double fatality north of Preston - East Idaho News

BANNOCK COUNTY —- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash on Highway 91 Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. An 86-year-old Preston man was driving a Buick north on US-91. The vehicle crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into a Nissan south of Swan Lake (north of Preston).

A 49-year-old man from Hyrum, Utah, was driving the Nissan. A woman, 53, also from Hyrum, was riding with him; she died at the scene.

The driver of the Buick died on scene, as well, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital via air ambulance.

Several agencies responded to the crash, including Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Downey Ambulance, Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Police Department and Franklin County Fire Department.

Officials noted that people at the crash scene helped the victims before law enforcement and emergency medical personnel arrived and expressed gratitude for their efforts.

According to the news release, the road was blocked for about five hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.