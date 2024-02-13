United Way, Subaru giving away free coats to people in need Tuesday evening - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The United Way and Wackerli Subaru are partnering to distribute free coats to people in need Tuesday evening.

The “Operation Warm” Campaign allows for anyone in need of a new coat to stop by the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County office at 1649 Woodruff Park between 5 – 7 p.m. Coats will be provided for free without any questions asked.

“The United Way and Subaru hope to reach as many individuals as possible, understanding that a new coat represents not just warmth, but also the embodiment of community support and attention,” a news release says.

There is no need to register beforehand and coats will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. A selection of boots, gloves, hats, STEAM kits and new books will also be available for recipients.