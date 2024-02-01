UPDATE: 3 dead, 9 injured, some critical after Boise building collapses near airport - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Three people died Wednesday at the scene of a building collapse near the Boise Airport, the Boise Fire Department announced.

Nine more people were injured, Boise Fire said in a press release late Wednesday night. Of those, five were in critical condition.

A building under construction and a crane collapsed adjacent to the Jackson Jet Center, according to Boise Fire. The hangar construction site is on Boise Airport’s property near Rickenbacker and Luke streets.

“Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims,” Boise Fire Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said in the release.

The hangar was being built by private charter flight service Jackson Jet Center, said Jeff Jackson, CEO of Jackson Jet Center. There were “dozens of dedicated people” working at the site, Jackson said in a statement.

“Tonight, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event, especially those with loved ones on site when this tragedy occurred,” Jackson said in an email to the Idaho Statesman. “… We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time.”

Everyone who would have been at the site has been accounted for, Hummel said at a press conference earlier Wednesday, and that was around 30 people. The call came in at about 5 p.m., he said.

Hummel said the cause of the collapse was unknown.

“I don’t know exactly what caused it, but it did impact the crane, so the crane collapsed as well,” Hummel said.

Hummel described the incident as a “large-scale collapse of the framework of the building.” The crane was placing “structural members” at the site, Hummel said.

“I can tell you that it was a pretty global collapse that occurred and the main structural members came down,” Hummel said. “It was fairly catastrophic.”

The building was in the early stages of construction.

“There was what’s called a rigid steel frame that had been erected and they were still working on some of those structural components tying those together,” Hummel said.

He said the Boise Police Department was heading the investigation, and an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator was at the site as well.

Law enforcement closed Wright Street north of Airport Way as search and rescue efforts were conducted, according to the fire department. Crews remained on site Wednesday night and Wright Street was expected to remain closed throughout the night, the Boise Fire Department said.

Boise Airport operations were not being affected, according to Boise Fire officials.

Approximately 30 emergency vehicles, including eight fire engines, three ladder trucks and about a dozen ambulances, were dispatched to the scene, according to Boise Fire.

Victims were being taken to local hospitals, Saint Alphonsus Health System spokesperson Letty Ramirez confirmed.

“Saint Alphonsus Emergency and Trauma teams are working closely with emergency first responders to provide immediate care and treat patients arriving from the scene,” Ramirez told the Statesman in an email.

Police and emergency vehicles respond to the scene of a building collapse Wednesday near the Boise Airport. | Courtesy photo via Idaho Statesman

Emergency responders are on scene of a reported building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street. There are reports of multiple injuries. The Boise Airport is not impacted. More information will be available here as it is confirmed. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) February 1, 2024