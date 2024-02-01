UPDATE: Person hit by vehicle while inspecting crash scene - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — One person was hospitalized after a major crash at the intersection of South Yellowstone Highway and Heyrend Way near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. and was “significant,” according to an IFPD Facebook post.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to Idaho Falls Police spokesperson Jessica Clements.

“One involved person stepped out of their car and was struck by a third car,” Clements said.

The person who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital, she said. Their exact status is unknown.

As of 10:15 a.m., the intersection was cleared of debris and the road was open, Clements said.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more information.