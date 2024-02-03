Winter weather returns to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Much of eastern Idaho woke to winter weather Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting the snow to continue through Saturday.

Temperatures around Pocatello, Blackfoot and Idaho Falls hovered around freezing Friday night, making road conditions tricky Saturday morning.

“Travel could be difficult, especially over mountain passes and in the backcountry,” the NWS warned.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com there have been multiple fender benders in the county.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

The Teton Valley, including Ashton, Tetonia, Victor and Driggs, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Sunday. The NWS says residents can expect between three to eight inches of snow until then. Swan Valley, Island Park, Dubois and Spencer are under the same advisory.

Further north, the NWS has issued a winter storm warning for the Montana border. Targhee Pass, Big Sky and West Yellowstone areas are expected to receive at least two inches of snow.

The backcountry is still under an avalanche warning. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center officials warn that conditions remain very unstable.

“Human-triggered avalanches are likely, and the danger is CONSIDERABLE in the Cooke City, Island Park and Lionhead areas,” the center noted on its website.

Although the current storm is supposed to clear out by Sunday morning, an “atmospheric river” is bringing moisture out of California and will hit the eastern Idaho area as soon as Sunday night and last into Wednesday.

For the latest weather conditions, click here.