Avalanche warning issued for areas in Idaho and Montana - East Idaho News

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for several popular winter recreating areas, according to a news release from the center.

As of Wednesday morning, the following areas have a high avalanche rating:

Southern Gallatin and southern Madison Ranges

The mountains around Cooke City

The Lionhead area near West Yellowstone

The Centennial Mountains outside Island Park

The snowpack is weak and unstable, officials said in the news release. The recent snowfall and strong wind are creating dangerous conditions. Human-triggered and natural avalanches are likely.

“Backcountry travelers should stay away from all steep slopes,” according to the news release. “Avalanches can be triggered from flat terrain. Steep slopes can avalanche far above and run into lower-angled terrain.”

The avalanche warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.