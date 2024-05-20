Coroner identifies man who died after crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes - East Idaho News

Coroner identifies man who died after crash at St. Anthony Sand DunesPublished at
ST. ANTHONY — The coroner’s office has identified a man who died at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes on Sunday.
Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye identified the victim as 36-year-old Noah Jonathan Townsend of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.
Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont County emergency personnel were dispatched to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes for a motorcycle crash.
First responders arrived within minutes of the initial 911 call and provided life-saving measures but ultimately were unsuccessful.
Officials say Townsend was on a motorcycle and went off a sand dune at approximately 50 feet in height and landed at the bottom on lava rocks.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone:
- Always ride within their ability
- Always have a flag on the sand dunes
- Always familiarize yourself with the terrain
Major terrain changes occur on the sand during each off season.
Please take extra caution and time familiarizing yourself with the area.