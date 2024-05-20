Coroner identifies man who died after crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — The coroner’s office has identified a man who died at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes on Sunday.

Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye identified the victim as 36-year-old Noah Jonathan Townsend of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.

Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont County emergency personnel were dispatched to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes for a motorcycle crash.

First responders arrived within minutes of the initial 911 call and provided life-saving measures but ultimately were unsuccessful.

Officials say Townsend was on a motorcycle and went off a sand dune at approximately 50 feet in height and landed at the bottom on lava rocks.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone:

Always ride within their ability Always have a flag on the sand dunes Always familiarize yourself with the terrain

Major terrain changes occur on the sand during each off season.

Please take extra caution and time familiarizing yourself with the area.