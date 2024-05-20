Sheriff’s office identifies 24-year-old man whose body was recovered from Snake River  - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has identified the 24-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Snake River last week.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office identified the drowning victim as Michael “Alix” Fox of Osgood.

In a news release on Monday, the sheriff’s office said, “Our hearts go out to his parents, Marcus and Chandalee Beck, and all of the wonderful family and friends affected by his loss. We were able to spend time with them during the search process and they are great people.”

Background

Deputies searched for Fox last week after receiving a call on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. reporting he had fallen into the river without a flotation device.

Fox was reportedly recreating on a homemade pontoon raft at the BLM River access in the area of 1100 North on West River Road. This is between Firth and Shelley.

He was with two friends and the friends made attempts to rescue him, however the water was swift enough to make it difficult, a news release said.

The pontoon raft was recovered about 400 yards south of its last seen location on the west bank.

Deputies continued their search the next day and were able to find Fox’s body on Friday.

“We can’t imagine what it feels like to lose such a vibrant, loving, and kind young man. May he rest in peace and his legacy live on through all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be dearly missed,” the sheriff’s office posted.