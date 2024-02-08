Woman killed in fatal crash in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman was killed in a crash Wednesday, Feb. 7, on a rural Bonneville County road.

Emergency responders were called to Lincoln Road, east of Bone Road, during the early morning hours for a reported crash. Dispatchers received the call around 6 a.m. The reporting party had come upon a vehicle that had apparently overturned and went off the road on a curved section of the road, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies located the crash, and saw a woman had been ejected. They immediately attempted life-saving measures, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Rosalyna T. J. Parker of Ammon, was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. There were no other vehicles involved and no other occupants.