Woman killed, man taken to hospital in western Idaho crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:34 p.m. Monday northbound State Highway 55 at milepost 126.7, in Valley County.

A 52-year-old female, of Donnelly, was driving northbound in a 2018 Audi Q5. A 74-year-old male, of Cascade, was driving southbound in a 2012 Ford F250.

The Audi crossed left of the center line and impacted the Ford.

The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Audi succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.