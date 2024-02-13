Woman killed, man taken to hospital in western Idaho crash - East Idaho News

Woman killed, man taken to hospital in western Idaho crashPublished at | Updated at
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:34 p.m. Monday northbound State Highway 55 at milepost 126.7, in Valley County.
A 52-year-old female, of Donnelly, was driving northbound in a 2018 Audi Q5. A 74-year-old male, of Cascade, was driving southbound in a 2012 Ford F250.
The Audi crossed left of the center line and impacted the Ford.
The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The driver of the Audi succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.