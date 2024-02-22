Young musicians, this is your chance to perform as a soloist with the Idaho Falls Symphony - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 cycle of the Idaho Falls Symphony’s Young Artists Competition. Held every other season, the Competition offers young musicians from the state of Idaho an opportunity to compete for the chance to perform as a soloist with the Idaho Falls Symphony in a subscription concert.

The competition is divided into two divisions: a Junior Division for students ages 18 and younger; and a Senior Division for students aged 19 to 24. Applicants must be legal residents of Idaho, or students attending high school, college or university in the state of Idaho.

Complete application instructions are available online by visiting ifsymphony.org/education-community/young-artists-competition.

Interested applicants should submit a high-quality, live recording via YouTube by Monday, May 6, 2024. The live recording and application will serve as the preliminary round of the competition. An application fee of $50 is due with the application. Students who advance through the preliminary round will be asked to perform live in the final recital for a panel of professional judges in fall 2024.

Past winners have gone on to major music schools and successful careers in music. On Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m., the next intimate Soundscapes concert is aptly named “Return of the Young Artists.” The Downtown Events Center will co-host the event, which features solo and ensemble performances by five past competition winners, with special appearances by two former Young Artists whose winning seasons were more than 30 years ago! Come hear the stories of these wonderful musicians and experience their artistry.