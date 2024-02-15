Your love letter could start a new chapter for Teton Valley library - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Teton County residents are invited to write a love letter to their local library.

The Valley of the Tetons Library Board of Trustees is asking for the letters as part of the library’s efforts to fund a new library building.

Over the past several years, VTL has been exploring the need for a new branch library building. It has three branches: Driggs, Victor and Tetonia. A new library building in Driggs would serve as a community hub that connects the rural community.

In 2023, the board asked RATIO, an architecture firm specializing in libraries, to gather community ideas about a potential new library space. Through public surveys, community outreach sessions, staff brainstorming meetings and library leadership input, the company developed a comprehensive community needs assessment for VTL.

RATIO found that the current space in the Driggs location is inadequate. The VTL library system houses about 42,000 items in the physical collection. In 2023, VTL had over 6,000 library card holders — 52 percent of Teton Valley’s population. VTL had about 46,500 total visits, with more than 143,000 items borrowed, almost 30,000 more than in 2022. People can borrow books, hotspots, laptops, power tools and sunlamps for the dark winters.

Over 3,200 people attended library programs, an increase of 44 percent over 2022. This included programs such as Language Café, writing workshops, Storytime, book clubs, the Summer Reading Program, PAW Pals (reading with an animal) and others.

While Valley of the Tetons Library has grown and adapted to the community’s changing needs, the physical spaces have not. The Driggs Branch and the adjoining locations are rented spaces, and rent has increased by over 67 percent in the past two years.

“We are making the best use of poorly-designed spaces, but VTL’s services are limited due to our facilities, and we cannot guarantee a sustainable future for library services that reach the entire community without a new main branch,” according to the library website.

As plans for a new building moves forward, the library board will be in a position to seek federal grants to contribute to the funding of our future library building. This is where the love letters come in.

“We are asking all residents of Teton Valley to write a letter of support, which will be used as direct evidence of community support with our federal grant applications,” the board said on the library’s website. “The purpose of the letter is to share what your library means to you and request funding for a new branch library in Driggs that will enrich our entire valley.”

RATIO provided these ideas on what a new library in Teton Valley might provide:



Intentional design An intentional library branch will thoughtfully combine flexible spaces for various uses throughout the day with dedicated spaces for public meetings and events, private meetings, quiet study, informal get-togethers and more.

An intentional library branch will thoughtfully combine flexible spaces for various uses throughout the day with dedicated spaces for public meetings and events, private meetings, quiet study, informal get-togethers and more. Convenient location Providing convenient, safe access for patrons, where, for example, kids can walk or bike from school and patrons can find sufficient parking, is essential.

Providing convenient, safe access for patrons, where, for example, kids can walk or bike from school and patrons can find sufficient parking, is essential. Warm, comfortable feel We want everyone to feel like they belong at the library – the space should feel warm, comfortable, and inviting. Patrons will be able to relax in comfortable chairs or spread out work on desks. Universal design principles should be incorporated to provide safe and convenient public space.

We want everyone to feel like they belong at the library – the space should feel warm, comfortable, and inviting. Patrons will be able to relax in comfortable chairs or spread out work on desks. Universal design principles should be incorporated to provide safe and convenient public space. Integrated makerspace As the library’s makerspace grew and more space was needed, VTL had to move it to a separate building, stretching staff capacity and disconnecting a vibrant element from the rest of our activities. Restoring the connection is a crucial goal.

As the library’s makerspace grew and more space was needed, VTL had to move it to a separate building, stretching staff capacity and disconnecting a vibrant element from the rest of our activities. Restoring the connection is a crucial goal. A home-away-from-home for kids and teens Kids and teens need a hang-out space that is open and safe. After-school activities, expanded space for children and young adult collections, and a place for healthy snacks make the new branch a home away from home and, indeed, a lifeline for many students.

Kids and teens need a hang-out space that is open and safe. After-school activities, expanded space for children and young adult collections, and a place for healthy snacks make the new branch a home away from home and, indeed, a lifeline for many students. Room for Expansion Our population is exploding, so VTL must anticipate and accommodate growth for the next 20 to 30 years.

Patrons of all ages are welcome to write letters. Send letters before March 1 to:

Review Committee

VTL c/o Susan Strayer

79 North Main Street

Driggs, Idaho 83422

RE: FY25 Community Project Funding Request – The Next Chapter: Teton Valley’s 21st Century Library

If you need a template, you can find one here.