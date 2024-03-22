A boba drink shop that lets you customize and go tea-free is coming to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A beverage shop that serves boba in slushies, smoothies, and fruit teas is coming to Idaho Falls, and the owners are excited to share what they love with the community.

Husband and wife duo Tousue Xiong and Mao Vang live in Utah and are the founders of Boba Luv, a bubble tea shop. They will have a grand opening this Saturday, March 23, for the new business located at 3630 South 25th East #6. It’s by The Nail Factory.

“We’re super excited! I feel like the anticipation for this area has been a long time coming, and everybody’s just been like, ‘When are you opening?'” said Vang.

Vang and her husband are originally from Fresno, California, and their parents are from Thailand and Laos. The two attended school at Brigham Young University-Idaho. According to their website, they opened their very first Boba Luv in Rexburg in 2019.

“We started because in Rexburg … when we were living there as students and young parents, we didn’t have a hangout spot,” Vang said. “So we decided to start Boba Luv and hoped that everybody would go there, play games, buy drinks and just kind of hang out.”

It’s been successful to the point that they have opened locations in California, Utah, and Idaho.

“We offer boba (traditional tapioca) and multiple toppings like jellies in our drinks,” Vang explained. “It’s very fun because you can mix, match, and customize however you want.”

Boba drinks typically have black tea or green tea in them. While Vang says they offer those options, they can substitute them.

“In the LDS culture, we don’t really drink tea or we just don’t do tea at all. So we sub those for chrysanthemum tea sometimes or even peppermint or chamomile. We are actually known for being able to serve tea-free boba drinks,” Vang said.

Some of the most popular drinks at Boba Luv are “Taro Heaven,” “Brown Sugar,” “Coco Blue,” and “Sunset.” The Brown Sugar drink is served over ice and it’s cold with crème brulee cheese foam. It is sweet and a little bitter with a smoky taste. Click here to view the menu.

Vang said her love of boba drinks came from a young age.

“I actually grew up with boba, so I have drank boba ever since two or three years old. I love that this is such a fun drink. It’s colorful,” she said. “I just love it so much. Maybe because it’s part of my culture, it’s part of who I am.”

Not only does Boba Luv offer drinks but there is food, too.

“We do offer Asian street food. We offer spring rolls. We also do takoyaki, just little appetizers,” Vang said.

The grand opening on Saturday will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Vang is looking forward to it.

“The first 50 customers in line will receive VIP cards. They will use those VIP cards to redeem a free 24-ounce boba tumbler. VIP cards also come with a boba keychain and then they will also be able to redeem a free Thai tea or classic milk tea,” she said.

They will raffle off a flat-screen TV, AirPods, and Boba Luv gift cards.

Vang said they are excited to bring a fun experience through their boba drinks.

“Honestly, everywhere I go, I’m always looking for a boba, and that’s my go-to drink,” Vang said.