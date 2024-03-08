A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who saved and is raising a puppy born with a severe medical condition - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

Back in December, we learned about a part-time employee at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter named Julie who was caring for a puppy named Boba. This is the message we received:

Boba was brought in three days old for euthanasia because he had a clef lip/palate. Instead of euthanasia, Julie is caring for this puppy around the clock. He has to be tube fed every two hours so she brings him to work and the shelter staff help. He goes home with her at night. The Humane Society is going to pay for his corrective surgery, but he has to be six months before the operation can be done. Julie has continued to care for the puppy around the clock. Meanwhile, he still has the suckling instinct so the shelter staff are going home everyday with raw wrinkly fingers from him suckling on their fingers.

Julie works for the shelter part-time, goes to school full-time, runs a cat rescue (along with this Facebook page) and she recently had surgery on her ankle. Yet she is still taking care of this puppy.

We wanted to thank Julie for what she has done with little Boba and surprise her for Feel Good Friday! Check out the video in the player above.