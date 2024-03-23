A man police say entered a home while running from officers faces multiple charges - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man who allegedly tried to escape arrest by entering a home illegally has been charged.

Brandon Michael Hoover, 25, faces felony charges for unlawful entry while fleeing an officer and possession of a controlled substance, court records show. He has also been charged with misdemeanors for resisting arrest, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Chubbuck police officer was on patrol around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 21 when they saw a “fast-traveling” vehicle on Hiline Road, near Martha Road, according to an affidavit. The car was traveling 44 mph as it passed the officer, so the officer tried pulling him over.

After briefly slowing down, the car sped back up as it turned onto East Chubbuck Road. The officer, who had to turn around on Hiline, could not immediately find the car. But when the officer turned onto Scottie Way, they saw what appeared to be the taillights of the car in the distance — too far from the officer’s patrol vehicle for the radar to pick it up.

The officer was able to catch up to the speeding vehicle near the intersection of Chubbuck Road and Yellowstone Avenue.

The car did eventually stop on the 700 block of West Chubbuck road. As it stopped, the driver, later identified as Hoover, got out of the driver seat and ran east.

Hoover continued running despite the officer telling him to stop.

The officer chased Hoover onto Scott Street, then turned onto Easy Street. The officer was still telling him to stop while trying to get a clean shot with a taser.

Eventually, the officer got close enough to Tase Hoover as Hoover jumped a fence into a yard on the 4800 block of Easy Street. He said “ow” and stumbled, but kept running, according to police reports.

The officer continued to chase Hoover as he climbed another fence onto another property.

Hoover went inside the garage of the home and shut the door behind him, with the officer watching.

Once other officers arrived, they went inside the home, where they found Hoover with his hands raised. The officers placed him in handcuffs and under arrest.

During his arrest, officer allegedly found Hoover in possession of “tooter” straw — which is used to consume drugs — and a butane lighter.

Officers spoke with the residents at the home, who said they did not know Hoover. They said Hoover did not threaten them in any way but that he “pleaded” with them to not turn him in to the police.

Hoover was assessed by EMS. When he was cleared, Hoover was booked in the Bannock County Jail. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

If he is found guilty, Hoover would face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Though Hoover has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.