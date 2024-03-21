As spring cleaning begins, be careful what you put in the trash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As spring arrives in eastern Idaho, locals are beginning to clean out their garages and houses. Officials want residents to be aware of possible dangers when throwing things away.

Just last week, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a trash can fire close to a home. It happened on Thursday, March 14, off Monticello Drive before 9:30 a.m.

“One of the engines got on scene and got that put out pretty quickly before it spread to the house,” said spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Grossarth said the cause is unknown, however, trash can fires in general can be caused by various factors.

“Different chemicals can react. Hot ashes, coals, and fireworks,” Grossarth said. “Take a moment and check what you are throwing in there and make sure it’s not something that is flammable or combustible.”

Below is a list of what shouldn’t go in the trash, according to Grossarth:

Household chemicals: many household chemicals are listed as flammable/combustible. Paint thinners, pool chemicals and other cleaners can catch fire with the right chemical reaction.

Ashes and coals: if you have a fire pit, make sure you don’t place hot coals and ashes into a trash can. Even though they may not be visibly orange or red, they can still contain heat and ignite.

Lithium-ion batteries: while these batteries provide an effective and efficient source of power, the likelihood of them overheating, catching on fire, and even leading to explosions increases when they are damaged or improperly used, charged or stored. Do not place them in the regular trash.

So what can you do with these items? The Bonneville County Transfer Station offers two specific dates for people to get rid of household hazardous waste for free.

Bonneville County Emergency Management Director Brad Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com those collection days will be on May 11 for spring cleaning and Sept. 14.

Below is a list of the items that will be accepted.

Clements added that the following items are collected throughout the year:

Latex paint that has been solidified

Car batteries

Spray paint

He said oil and antifreeze are accepted Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

The city of Idaho falls will also have its Clean and Green Citywide Cleanup coming up in May. Grossarth said more information will be released at a later time. Sanitation Division crews help collect and dispose of unwanted items like household solid waste, brush, and construction waste, along with bulk items.