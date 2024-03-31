Bannock County residents can take garbage to the landfill for free on these days - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Bannock County.

POCATELLO – The popular Free Days at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill are returning this summer.

The dates for the 2024 Free Days are May 18, July 20, and Oct. 19.

“We’re excited to offer this service again. It’s one of the ways we try to help keep our community clean and beautiful, and we hope people will take advantage of it as they begin spring cleaning,” said Dillon Evans, the landfill’s operations manager.

Residents of Bannock County are encouraged to dispose of their waste from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the designated Saturdays at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill, 1500 North Fort Hall Mine Road.

Free Days are offered to residents of Bannock County only and are not available to businesses and organizations. Hazardous waste, tires, and refrigerant materials will not be accepted for free during Free Days.

For more information about the Free Days or other landfill programs, click here.