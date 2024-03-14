Body of dead man found in Chubbuck one day after shooting that left two injured - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — The body of a man was found Wednesday near a home on West Linden Avenue in Chubbuck — the same road where officers responded to a double shooting the night prior.

Chubbuck police officers received a call reporting the discovery of bloody clothing near the home just before 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Chubbuck Police Department.

While collecting evidence, officers found the body of a Black man in a horse pasture near the home where the clothing was found. A gun was found near the body but officials are not able to say at this time whether the man was shot.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the man has not yet been identified.

Though the body was found near the site of a double-shooting investigators cannot say at this time whether the incidents were related.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call the Chubbuck Police Communications Center — at (208) 237-7172.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide further information as it becomes available.