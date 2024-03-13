Chubbuck police respond to double shooting; chief believes no ongoing threat - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — Officers are investigating a shooting that left two injured late Tuesday night.

Chubbuck police responded to reports of a disturbance near West Linden Avenue around 11:45 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Chubbuck Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm and a man with a gunshot wound to the hand. Both the man and woman were taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance.

Chubbuck police patrol and investigative divisions responded to the scene, as did the Chubbuck Fire Department and Pocatello Fire EMS.

Chubbuck Police Chief Nick Sasser told EastIdahoNews.com the shooting took place inside a vehicle.

Sasser believes there to be no ongoing threat to the community. But, due to the investigation being in its very early stages, he could not provide any further details at this time — including whether there is a separate suspect.

Officers are investigating the shooting. EastIdahoNews.com will provide more information as it becomes available.