Boise hospital ambush suspects killed 2 others, including elderly man walking dogs, ISP says - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho State Police on Friday identified the two men who were allegedly killed by suspects accused of staging an ambush at a Boise hospital Wednesday morning.

State police identified the victims as James L. Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, and Gerald “Don” Henderson, 72, of Orofino.

The suspects, Skylar Meade, 31, and Nicholas Umphenour, 28, fled a Boise hospital in a stolen Honda Civic and drove north and through Montana after a shooting that left three Department of Correction officers with gunshot wounds, state police said. They were later arrested Thursday near Twin Falls after a statewide search.

Before they were arrested, the suspects encountered Mauney in Juliaetta, while he was walking his dogs Wednesday, police said. Mauney and his dogs were taken and driven eastbound in his silver 2019 Chrysler Pacifica. His body was found later that day near the Honda Civic stolen by the suspects in Boise and abandoned in Nez Perce County, according to a news release from state police. The Nez Perce County coroner called it an “apparent homicide.”

Police say they don’t believe Mauney knew the suspects.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office found the other victim, identified as Gerald “Don” Henderson, 72, at his secluded home near Orofino around 8 p.m. Wednesday after someone called for a welfare check. Mauney’s dogs and a pair of shackles, believed to be Meade’s, were found at Henderson’s home, police said.

Henderson died several hours before deputies found him. Clearwater County Coroner Dennis Fuller told the Idaho Statesman by phone that Henderson’s estimated time of death was 1 p.m. Wednesday. His death was also ruled a homicide.

According to state police, Henderson may have been acquainted with the suspects, but it’s unclear to what extent.