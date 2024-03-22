Broadway star, Indie-Pop artist and American Idol winner to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce its Spring 2024 season performance lineup. The upcoming season features an Emmy and Tony Award-winning star, a popular Indie-Pop artist, and a recent American Idol winner.

Performing on Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center is Broadway, television, and movie star Kristin Chenoweth.

Jake Scott, multi-platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and producer, will perform on Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

The final Center Stage event of the semester will be current American Idol winner Iam Tongi, performing on Friday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Here is additional information about each event:

Kristin Chenoweth

Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Center

Tickets Available Now

Students: $15–35 General Public: $25–50

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. Widely accepted as one of the premier stage actresses of her generation, Chenoweth first rose to fame in such Broadway productions as Wicked, Strike Up the Band, and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Moving from the stage to the silver screen, Kristin has also appeared in many films, including Rio 2, The Peanuts Movie, RV, Bewitched, and The Pink Panther.

Jake Scott

Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Hart Auditorium

Tickets Available Friday, March 29 at 9 a.m.

Students: $10–30 General Public: $15–40

Jake Scott will return to BYU-Idaho as a headliner this spring after performing alongside Brett Young last fall. Scott is a multi-platinum-certified singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who consistently connects with audiences through his honest songwriting and heartfelt storytelling. He has delivered unforgettable performances on TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Good Morning America, to name a few. Beyond praise from American Songwriter and Billboard, People magazine named him among its “Emerging Artists” in 2022.

Iam Tongi

Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Hart Auditorium

Tickets Available Friday, March 29 at 9 a.m.

Students: $10–25 General Public: $15–25

William “Iam” Tongi is a singer and guitarist who just won last year’s season of American Idol. Hailing originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, but most recently from the Seattle area, Tongi is the first Pacific Islander to win the competition. Being of Tongan, Samoan, and Irish descent, Tongi infuses his music with all influences of his heritage, primarily offering covers of a wide range of traditional and popular songs, yet performed in his sweet, soulful, and relaxed islander sound.

More information can be found about each performance at www.byui.edu/center-stage. The general public is welcome to all Center Stage performances.