Car show, organized by students, to be held in renovated arena for the first time - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A long held student-run car show will be held in Idaho State University’s newly renovated arena for the first time.

Chrome in the Dome, a car and bike show featuring over 150 vehicles, will be held in the ICCU Dome on March 15 and 16. It’s the biggest fundraiser held on ISU’s campus and it’s open to all ages.

“It’s gonna be bigger and brighter than ever,” said Trevor Pickens, Program Coordinator for the Automotive Collision Repair and Refinishing program.

When attendees enter the event, they’ll be greeted by a new arena and the largest car show that ISU has ever held. The cars on display will range in value from $50,000 to even a million dollars.

“Some people stay for hours on hours just looking at all the cars and the details and the builds,” Pickens said.

Admission to the event costs $10 per person and children under 12 get in for free. There will be three food vendors outside the arena and three inside, with food options including corn dogs, lemonade, burgers and mexican food.

Pickens said that the event is a family-oriented show. While some car owners may not want people to touching their vehicle, others are more open and will allow kids to sit in them.

Students also run a shuttle that helps people get to the building, and they bring people from the veterans home down to the car show.

Pickens said that the students handle ticket and merchandise sales, judge the vehicles for the awards and help the owners with whatever they need when setting up the event.

“If it wasn’t for (our students), we couldn’t make it happen and it 100% benefits them,” Pickens said.

Pickens said that while the funds raised from this event helps to pay for educational tools, it also helps students establish connections with vehicle owners.

“I don’t think a lot of them recognize that the students really do that,” Pickens said. “(They) put on an amazing show and we’re really proud of them.”