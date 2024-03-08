Caught on Camera: ISP trooper runs for his life as semi comes barreling toward him - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN — Harrowing video released from Idaho State Police this week shows a trooper running for his life as a semi-truck comes barreling toward him.

The terrifying situation happened Jan. 17 on I-84 near Meridian as ISP Trooper Rowley was stopped on the freeway.

“Despite clear warnings – flares, lights, and arrows – an inattentive semi-driver swerved into the median to avoid hitting (Rowley’s) vehicle,” an ISP Facebook post says.

Rowley is aware the semi is coming toward him and the dash camera footage from his patrol vehicle shows him quickly running into the median to escape getting hit.

“Thankfully, Trooper Rowley’s quick reflexes saved the day, but it’s a stark reminder of the dangers our first responders face,” the post, entitled “A Heart-Stopping Moment on the Road,” says.

ISP says the incident is a reminder for everyone to slow down and safely change lanes when you see flashing emergency lights. The law requires drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and “your attention could mean the difference between life and death.”

“Join forces with all first responders across Idaho. Stay vigilant, move over, drive smart, and prioritize safety,” ISP says. “Together, we can ensure everyone returns home to their loved ones!”