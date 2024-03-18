Chubbuck boy, 17, sentenced to probation for threatening others with gun - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to threatening another person with a gun has been ordered to serve probation.

Dalton Ellis Wells pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as part of a plea deal, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed two additional counts of the same charge and one misdemeanor charge of possession of a weapon by a minor.

At a March 11 hearing, District Judge Rick Carnaroli suspended a prison sentence of one to three years, instead ordering Wells to serve five years probation with a 120-day discretionary jail sentence.

Wells was arrested in September after several attendees at a party in Pocatello told police officers he had been at the party and threatened another person while brandishing a gun.

The victim and witnesses told officers Wells said to the victim he would “blast him” and “put him six feet under.”

The witnesses said, after making the threats, Wells pulled a pistol from his waistband, racked it and pointed it at the victims face.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle Wells was seen leaving the party in and pulled him over for speeding on 2nd Avenue in Pocatello. Wells was given and failed a field sobriety test.

As part of his probation, Wells will be required to complete a psychological treatment program. He has also been ordered to pay $845.50 in fees and fines.