Coroner identifies man who died in Bingham County home invasion - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A local coroner has identified the man who died in a home invasion incident in Bingham County.

According to Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts, the man is Derek Ephriam Condon, 49, of Blackfoot. The coroner’s office says the cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bingham County Blackfoot Joint Detective Division, responded to 134 West 600 North on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

There was a report of a possible home invasion, and when law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found one person was dead.

Deputies learned that the homeowner — an elderly woman — shot a man with a handgun. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

“The suspect of the home invasion was an adult male and was deceased upon our arrival,” a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was harmed but protected herself, the sheriff’s office said.

She was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

It’s believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.