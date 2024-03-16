East Idaho Eats: Pocatello ice cream shop offers unique flavors - like honey lavender - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Sparrow family opened its ice cream shop, Scoops N Sliders, in 2021 with dreams of bringing delicious and uniquely flavored ice cream to Pocatello.

Rod Sparrow, who runs the day-to-day operations, told EastIdahoNews.com that, in his search for those deliciously unique flavors, his menu at one point included more than 40 options. The difficult task now is trimming that menu down to a more manageable size as he makes all the ice cream in-house.

Rod Sparrow scoops ice cream with a portion of the menu behind him. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

The “scoops” portion of the business name is self-explanatory — scoops of ice cream.

The “sliders” part, Sparrow said, has confused some. Among the items he offers is ice cream sliders, which puts any scoop of ice cream between two cookies. The cookies, Sparrow said, are the only food items sold at Scoops N Sliders not made under their roof — instead, they are made special for Scoops N Slider by a local bakery.

Waffle cones — also made in-house — have a folded bottom point and a chocolate ball inside to prevent ice cream from leaking as it melts. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

For our visit, Sparrow gave EastIdahoNews.com a flight that included two of his most popular flavors — caramel crunch and triple chocolate brownie — along with two of the more unique flavors, huckleberry cheesecake and honey lavender.

It is easy to see why the favorites were that. With chunks of crunchy caramel in one and both chocolate chips and fudge brownie pieces in the other, they combine satisfying flavors with textural changes.

The other flavors were surprising.

Huckleberry cheesecake offers more than just huckleberry flavor — somehow, the cheesecake flavor is also evident. And the honey lavender was a revelation and now joins mocha almond fudge as my favorite ice cream flavors.

Scoops N Sliders is located on Yellowstone Avenue, across the street from the Piano Gallery. The ice cream sparrow is visible from the road. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Along with the delicious food Sparrow and his family offer, they have made it a goal to provide top-of-line service. As part of that, there are regular specials, including Whacky Wednesday, when returning customers can show their special color-changing spoon for a spin of the discount wheel for a free prize.

The prizes on the wheel include a free waffle cone, 50% off entire purchase and much more. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Scoops N Sliders is at 345 Yellowstone Avenue, Suite D. It is open from Tuesday to Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Follow Scoops N Sliders on Facebook — here — to see what special events, flavors or items are available.

If you would like to make a recommendation for the next destination to be included on East Idaho Eats, email Kalama@EastIdahoNews.com and include “EATS” in the subject line.