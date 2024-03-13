Exceptional women in eastern Idaho: Celebrate Women’s History Month in style Thursday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A national champion figure skater, New York Times best-selling author, Eastern Idaho Medical Center executive, and Fremont County prosecutor are joining forces to empower women this Thursday in Idaho Falls.

“We gather some remarkable (female) leaders to come to Idaho Falls to celebrate Women’s History Month,” said David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, which organized the evening. “The conversations have been extraordinary over the years as women share their common challenges as they seek to rise to leadership positions, discuss work-life balances and the particular ways that women exercise leadership responsibilities.”

Speakers and guests of honor include Sochi Olympics figure skating medalist Gracie Gold, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center CEO Betsy Hunsicker, Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake, nationally renowned author Karen Crouse and women’s rights academic Caroline Heldman.

The female stars will be honored in the fifth annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women” event celebrating “Women who choose, excel and lead” from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center.

Gold’s memoir highlights her personal fight with eating disorders and mental health struggles both during and after her figure skating career. She recently returned from the “Today Show,” where she shared her new book, “Outofshapeworthlessloser.” The memoir rose to the New York Times best-selling list within one week of its publication in February, Adler said.

The relatability and vast success of her memoir indicate her journey is not unique. The path to success includes many setbacks and pitfalls.

In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com, former Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham recognized her mother and grandmother’s perseverance in the workforce at a time when many women were not encouraged to work. She credits female community leaders like Ida Hardcastle and Linda Milam for blazing the way politically in eastern Idaho.

“(Women) see things through the eyes of a demographic that hasn’t necessarily been at the decision-making table for as long,” Kirkham said. “I think because of that, because of the struggle it takes to get there, because of the experience it takes and the preparation it takes and all that you go through to earn the right to be there … we’re an important voice in the community.”

Other local women who will be speaking Thursday are Crystal Zmak, Teton Auto Group human resources manager; Kirkham, Idaho Environmental Coalition senior director of regulatory and strategic initiatives; Sara Prentice, Idaho National Laboratory communications director; Brandi Newton, Idaho Falls Arts Council executive director; Brooke Nelson, The Idaho Period Project vice president; and Lacey Marie, women’s health advocate and renowned inspirational speaker, according to a news release from the Alturas Institute.

Adler recognized these and other women for their inclusive leadership styles.

“They want to bring in other participants. Whereas often men like to close the circle, women like to expand it,” he said. “In addition to that, women seem to have a unique quality for achieving consensus. They bring empathy and sympathy, as well as business acumen (and) a sense of political responsibility.”

The Susan B. Anthony Award will be presented Thursday evening to a local organization that actively includes women in leadership ranks. Encouraging such diversity of thought is essential to achieve better outcomes.

“I think it’s just important for any decision-making body to have equal representation or to have representation from all walks of life,” Kirkham said.

The schedule is as follows, according to the news release:

5 p.m. No-host reception

6 p.m. Dinner

6:45 p.m. “Conversations with Exceptional Women” program

9 p.m. Live music from Dewdroppers and book signing by the authors — copies of which will be sold by Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop

Tickets to the event are $55 each or $600 for a table of eight. You can buy them here. Some scholarships are also being offered.

Adler noted that while women have led other nations, a significant gap exists between the number of women and men serving “in Congress, in state legislatures and on corporate boards.”

“Certainly, we’ve not had a female president yet,” Adler said. “So we’ve got a ways to go to overcome the reluctance of many Americans to vest the most important responsibilities and powers in women.”