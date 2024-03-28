FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Steve Rockwood is the president and CEO of FamilySearch International, an organization that provides resources to help millions of people around the world discover their heritage and connect with family members.

Before joining FamilySearch, Steve worked for MasterCard International, AT&T, Disney, Office Depot and Citibank. He also started two businesses that were later acquired by larger companies.

I was recently in Salt Lake City for RootsTech and sat down with Steve. Here’s what I asked him:

For those people who aren’t familiar with FamilySearch, what is it?

We are here at RootsTech in Salt Lake City, Utah. What happens at RootsTech?

Why do you think so many people are interested in family history?

For someone who wants to look into their family history and doesn’t know where to start, what do you suggest?

I’m from Idaho. Have you ever visited Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

A lot of people have made cool discoveries doing their family histories. Can you share a story of one that sticks out to you?

Can you share a piece of advice for me?

