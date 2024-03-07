Former congressional candidate, wrestler, father of 6 named suspect in Christopher Tapp homicide - East Idaho News

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A former Nevada congressional candidate and wrestler has been named a suspect in the homicide of Christopher Tapp.

An arrest warrant on a murder charge was obtained for Daniel Rodimer, 45, on Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Tapp, 47, died in Las Vegas on Nov. 5 after authorities responded to an Oct. 29 report of a “purported accident” at a Las Vegas resort. Nearly a month later, on Nov. 22, the Las Vegas Metro Homicide Section began investigating Tapp’s “suspicious” death.

In January, detectives said Tapp’s death was being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy report, obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, showed Tapp’s toxicology was positive for cocaine, alcohol and marijuana. He had multiple brain bleeds and died of blunt force trauma to the head. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled Tapp’s death a homicide.

Christopher Tapp | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Rodimer, a Republican, is a former professional wrestler who lost his bid to Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District by about 3% in 2020. He left Nevada and ran for Congressional District 6 in Texas in 2021.

“I’m moving back to Texas. I have six children and I want them to be raised in a constitutional-friendly state,” Rodimer said in a news release when he announced he was running.

Rodimer rose to fame as a contestant in the 2004 Tough Enough competition, according to WrestleZone.com. He also worked at WWE’s Deep South Wrestling developmental brand.

Tapp was wrongfully convicted in 1997 for the rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls. He wrongfully confessed to the crime and tried multiple times to appeal the conviction. Tapp was released from prison in 2017 and exonerated in 2019, when investigators arrested 54-year-old Brian Dripps. Dripps, who said he acted alone, pleaded guilty and is serving a 20-year-to-life prison sentence.

Tapp was awarded $11.7 million in 2022 after suing the city of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Police Department for the wrongful conviction.