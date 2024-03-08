GENTRI bringing 'King of Kings' Easter concert to Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — GENTRI is returning to eastern Idaho this spring with a new album, new songs and a new Easter concert.

The Gentlemen Trio will present ‘King of Kings: A Celebration of Jesus Christ Through Music’ at the Madison Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

GENTRI was established in 2014 and is comprised of three dynamic tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, and Bradley Quinn Lever. The fourth member of the group is award winning composer, arranger, and producer Stephen Nelson.

A community choir and orchestra, led by Donna Howard, will accompany GENTRI as they perform new music arranged by Nelson.

Richard and Peggy Larsen are sponsoring the concert and had the idea to invite the singing trio back to Rexburg after seeing them perform with The Rexburg Children’s Choir at Christmastime.

“GENTRI is so talented and we look forward to having them premiere ‘King of Kings’ in eastern Idaho,” the Larsens said. “We’re happy to help bring family entertainment and amazing artists right here to Rexburg.”

Tickets for the concert are $20 and can be purchased here.